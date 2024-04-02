The upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, serves as a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. This second installment in the Pushpa film series features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. Today, on April 2, the production house Mythri Movie Makers shared on their X handle, ‘#PushpaMassJaathara begins today’. The team announced that the ‘most awaited announcement’ regarding this Sukumar-directed film will be made today at 4:05 PM. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating and trending ‘Pushpa 2 Teaser’ on the micro-blogging platform. Ahead of Allu Arjun’s Birthday, Fans Share Stills From Pushpa 2 and Trend ‘Pushpa Raj Ka Birthday Month’ on X.

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have not specified whether the announcement pertains to the film’s teaser, character posters or a song release. However, many are anticipating it to be the release of the film’s teaser, scheduled for April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday. Fans have taken to the micro-blogging platform to express their excitement about the film’s upcoming update, sharing various posts.

Update From Mythri Movie Makers

'Pushpa Week'

It's pushpa week ❤️‍🔥 - Announcement Poster 📸 - Pre Teaser - New Poster - Teaser Poster Today at 4:05PM .Get ready to witness the pushpa raju's 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐒 𝐉𝐚𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚 #PushpaMassJaathara 🕺🔥#Pushpa2Teaser @alluarjun#Pushpa2TheRulepic.twitter.com/fgbswl2AnX — Sumanth (@SumanthOffl) April 2, 2024

'Update Day'

#PushpaMassJaathara

Fans Can't Keep Calm

PUSHPARAJ on his way to LIT the Social Media🌋 Few More Hours to Unleash The BEAST!🦁 • Stay AA'CTIVE🧨#PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2Teaser #Pushpa2TheRule #PushpaRajKaBirthdayMonth pic.twitter.com/eBAaCY5g33 — 𝗔𝗔 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐦𝐲 𝕏 🐉 (@lingaswamyaa) April 2, 2024

Is It Pushpa 2 Teaser Update?

Or Is It A New Poster?

Never before poster anta 🥵🥵🔥🔥🔥 The best poster from Team Pushpa till now Hype ekkinchukondi worth varma worth uuu #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2Teaser 🔥🔥 — 🅃🄴🄹🄰_🅐🅐⛥🪓 (@TejaAAfan_) April 2, 2024

Reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films to date, Pushpa 2: The Rule is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film will feature Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Prakash Raj and others in pivotal roles. Scheduled for release on August 15, it will hit theatres in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

