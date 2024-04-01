Allu Arjun is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. He has portrayed a diverse range of roles throughout his acting career and has won over the hearts of fans. Admirers of this Telugu actor affectionately refer to him as Bunny, the Stylish Star or the Icon Star. The actor, who portrayed the role of a labourer named Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise, is all set to reprise his role in the film’s sequel, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. He will be turning a year older on April 8. Ahead of his 42nd birthday, fans are trending with the hashtag ‘Pushpa Raj Ka Birthday Month’ on the micro-blogging platform. Pushpa 2 – The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Update From Her Film With Allu Arjun As She Shoots in Yaganti Temple in Andhra Pradesh (See Pic).

In the movie Pushpa, Allu Arjun portrays the character of a rugged and determined red sandalwood smuggler from Andhra Pradesh. The film explores Pushpa Raj’s journey, his struggles, and his encounters with various challenges as he navigates the dangerous world of illegal sandalwood trading. Allu Arjun’s compelling performance in this Sukumar directorial, even earned him the Best Actor honour at the 69th National Film Awards. So fans of Bunny are celebrating his birthday month by sharing his stills from Pushpa 2 and other pics on X and gearing up for the actor’s special day. Check out some of the posts below:

Advance Birthday Wishes

#PushpaRajKaBirthdayMonth

Pushpa 2 Excitement

National award winner... India's biggest pan India super star... 👉 ' #PushpaRajKaBirthdayMonth '🛐🔥 Advance Happy Birthday Anna @alluarjun ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xEAaKXqwY7 — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) March 31, 2024

The Icon Star's Look

Bunny Admirers

Pushpa 2: The Rule, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, will also see Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. The second installment to the Pushpa film series is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

