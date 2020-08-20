Radikaa Sarathkumar is a popular actress of Indian Cinema. She has worked in films across industries – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. This beautiful veteran actress has acted in more than 300 films. Besides acting in films, she has also acted in television serials, hosted game shows and even produced films. Tomorrow, August 21, Radikaa would be turning a year older. She would celebrating her 58th birthday. One just cannot thank her enough for the wonderful contributions made by her in the world of cinema. Kaun Banega Crorepati Tamil: Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Radikaa Sarathkumar, The First Ever Female Host of KBC.

During an interview with The Hindu, Radikaa Sarathkumar was asked if being a producer of serials or acting on the big screen was her favourite. She responded as saying, “I am happy to do what I know best — acting. From my first film Kizhakke Pogum Rail to Vaanam Kottatum, my latest film, I have acted in 350 films and 7,000 hours of serial content. In fact, I have worked in various departments of film making as well as television.” So let’s take a look at the five popular Tamil films that featured Radikaa Sarathkumar.

Kizhakke Pogum Rail – This was a P Bharathiraja directorial and it featured newcomers Betha Sudhakar and Radikaa in the lead. The was a huge hit and was later remade in Telugu as Toorpu Velle Railu and in Hindi as Saveray Wali Gaadi.

Pokkiri Raja – Starring Rajinikanth, Sridevi and Radikaa, this movie was a remake of the Telugu film Chuttalunnaru Jagratha. It was a masala entertainer directed by SP Muthuraman that turned out to be a commercial success.

Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai – This movie had marked the directorial debut of Pratap Pothen and debut of Radikaa as a producer. The duo also featured as the lead pair in this movie that won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director at the 32nd National Film Awards.

Theri – Radikaa Sarathkumar played the role of Thalapathy Vijay’s onscreen mother in this movie. Her role was praised in this blockbuster film, helmed by Atlee Kumar.

Si3 – Singam 3, the third film in the Singam series, in which Radikaa plays the role of Commissioner Ramakrishna’s wife (played by Jayaprakash), the IPS officer who gets murdered by Reddy for trying to expose his illegal activities.

These are some of the popular Tamil films in which Radikaa was seen in the lead and also played key roles in a few films. Here’s wishing this veteran actress a great year ahead!

