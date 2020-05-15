Ram Pothineni Turns A Year Older Today! Fans Extend Heartwarming Birthday Wishes To RAPO On Twitter

Ram Pothineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ram Pothineni celebrates his 32nd birthday today! The actor who has given some impeccable performances and entertaining the Tollywood movie lovers, has been flooded with heartwarming wishes on Twitter. He had requested to his fan clubs to hold back all the celebrations on the occasion of his birthday, and fans seem to have followed his request. They are showering all the love via social media platform. Ram Pothineni aka RAPO Requests Fans Not to Celebrate His 32nd Birthday (Read Statement).

Ram Pothineni is the nephew of the film producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. He has been entertaining the audience since 2012. Fondly called as RAPO by his fans, this handsome hunk’s rowdy performances have also left the movie buffs impressed. Besides being known for his acting prowess, he is also known to be a brilliant dancer. On this special day, fans have been sharing some amazing pictures of RAPO to wish him, let’s take a look at it. Ram Pothineni Birthday: 5 Blockbuster Films Of This Telugu Actor That You Must Watch!

Ram Pothineni has delivered one strong performance after the other. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his next film titled Red. The movie was scheduled to be released on April 9, but due to the ongoing global crisis, it had to be postponed. There were rumours that the makers might opt for a direct web release. But Ram Pothineni clarified that the film Red will not skip its theatrical release.