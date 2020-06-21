Many hearts were broken when the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati announced on social media that he ain't single and is going to get married soon. FYI, the south star's ladylove's name is Miheeka Bajaj. Reportedly, the lovebirds had an intimate roka ceremony on May 21 and are to be pronounced husband and wife on August 8. With less than a month left for the day, looks like the pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. As Bajaj recently look to her Instagram and shared a picture in which she can be seen dressed to the 't' and looking stunning. Rana Daggubati And Fiancée Miheeka Bajaj Look Their Happiest As Families Officially Finalise Pair's Engagement and Wedding Dates (Deets Inside).

From tip to toe, Rana's to-be-wife looks straight out of a fairytale. Elaborating on the look, we can see her subtle coloured lehenga-choli with embroidery all over it. One of the interesting things to notice here is that Miheeka is less accessorised and we love that vibe and how. However, we could take our eyes off the embroidered masks of the actress. As due to COVID-19 scenario in the country, it's smart to have a stylish jewelled mask for sure. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj To Get Engaged Today at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios? (Read Details).

Check Out Miheeka Bajaj's Pics Below:

And Here's The Stunning Mask:

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Miheeka wrote, "The celebrations continue! Thank you for making my day so much more special! (sic)." After looking at these pre-wedding photos of the bride-to-be, we cannot wait for the BIG day. Stay tuned!

