Ram Pothineni is one of the most popular actors in Telugu Cinema. He has given mass entertaining films over the years. His recently released action-thriller Red was lauded by audience. The actor is all set to team up with director N Lingusamy for a Tamil – Telugu bilingual film. This is the first time that the actor and director duo would be teaming up for a project. This project has tentatively been titled as ‘RaPo19’. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, this upcoming film is bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen. RED Review: Ram Pothineni's Power-Packed Performance In This Action Thriller Leaves Netizens Impressed!

Ram Pothineni is extremely delighted to team up with N Lingusamy who has given successful films such as Run, Sandakozhi, Paiyaa and Vettai. The actor writes, “I’ve waited a long time for this! #RAPO19 - a Telugu-Tamil Bi-lingual with one of my fav @dirlingusamy sir. Looking forward to working with the passionate Srinivasaa Chitturi garu. @SS_Screens. Love..#RAPO”.

I’ve waited a long time for this! #RAPO19 - a Telugu-Tamil Bi-lingual with one of my fav @dirlingusamy sir. Looking forward to working with the passionate Srinivasaa Chitturi garu. @SS_Screens. Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/j6PiBPojvj — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) February 18, 2021

As per reports, the upcoming project is a masala entertainer and lead actor Ram Pothineni’s role in it is said to be highly energetic. The makers are yet to reveal by when this untitled project will go on floors. Keep watching this space for further updates!

