Ram Charan is currently soaking up the success of his recent smash RRR which was helmed by SS Rajamouli. The actor's upcoming role is in a political thriller by unconventional director Shankar Shanmugam. The movie's filming is still in process, and the makers plan to kick off a new schedule soon. RC 15: Kiara Advani Heads to Amritsar To Shoot for S Shankar’s Upcoming Political Drama.

On July 1, Ram Charan and the other cast members of the film RC15 (working title) will take a flight to Amritsar, where they will begin a new round of filming and stay for five days. The RC15 crew would then return to Hyderabad to continue shooting the expensive film at Ramoji Film City. RC 15: Ram Charan Heads to Rajahmundry to Begin Shooting for His Upcoming Film.

The Vinaya Vidheya Rama actress Kiara Advani plays the love interest of the main character in this Dil Raju-funded film. The soundtracks for this highly-anticipated movie, are being rendered by S. Thaman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).