Kannada star Rishab Shetty shared some moments with his family and said that he’s creating a “gallery of love”. Rishab took to Instagram, where he shared some beautiful moments with his wife Pragathi Shetty and kids Ranvit and Radhya. Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Joins Fight Against Film Piracy, Supports Government’s Initiative in His Latest Tweet!

Rishab Shetty's Instagram Post

In the images, he and his family looked regal dressed in a traditional attire. The actor captioned the photographs: “Creating a gallery of love through every family-filled moment." IFFI 2023: Rishab Shetty's Life Transformed by Kantara's Success, Actor Opens Up About Pan-India Fame.

On the work front, Rishab has begun preparation for the next part of Kantara, titled Kantara Chapter 1, which is going to be a prequel.

