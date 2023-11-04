Rishab Shetty, renowned for his multifaceted talents, including acting, directing, and writing, is now using his platform to combat film piracy. In a recent tweet, he shared an official statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcast. He emphasised the need to curb piracy in the film industry. Rishab's proactive support for the government's efforts aligns with the industry's struggle against annual losses of approximately Rs 20,000 crore due to piracy, highlighting the importance of protecting intellectual property in the entertainment sector. Rishab Shetty Attends Bhoota Kola Festival, Seeks Blessings From Panjurli Daiva (Watch Video).

See His Post

Major action to curb film piracy as industry faces losses of Rs. 20,000 crore annually due to piracy CBFC and @MIB_India officers authorised to direct blocking/take down of any website/App/link carrying pirated filmic content https://t.co/TcYkXrjMYG — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) November 3, 2023

