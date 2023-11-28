IFFI 2023: Rishab Shetty's Life Transformed by Kantara's Success, Actor Opens Up About Pan-India Fame

Rishab Shetty has expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming success of his Pan-India film Kantara. Speaking at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Shetty acknowledged the film's transformative impact on his life and career.

Agency News ANI| Nov 28, 2023 12:56 PM IST
IFFI 2023: Rishab Shetty's Life Transformed by Kantara's Success, Actor Opens Up About Pan-India Fame
Rishab Shetty (Photo Credits: X)

Actor and director Rishab Shetty on Tuesday opened up on how his life changed after the grand success of his Pan-India film Kantara. On the sidelines of the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, talking to ANI, Rishab Shetty said, "I'm very happy and I consider it a responsibility. This is my first film for the audience outside my industry. Before that I was working in Kannada films for many years. It's definitely a film wonder. Kantara introduced me to the entire country and gave me so much love and respect. So thanks to Kantara and the audience. Post the success I am working a little more now, nothing more has been changed, right now we are in full preparation for Kantara Chapter 1." IFFI 2023: Vidya Balan Challenges Stereotypes, Declares ‘Women Today Are Way Ahead of Time’.

On Monday, the makers of Kantara Chapter 1 unveiled the film's teaser which received good responses from the audience. The teaser video gave a glimpse of the captivating look of actor-director Rishab Shetty and his world in the film. The clip concluded with seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be released. Spilling the beans on what to expect from Kantara chapter 1, Shetty told ANI, "Even from Kantara, people did not expect anything. Excitement and expectations are not my thing. This is a huge responsibility. We have released the poster and a glimpse of Kantara Chapter 1, now it's up to the audience. I think it would be better if people talk about the movie."

Actor and director Rishab Shetty on Tuesday opened up on how his life changed after the grand success of his Pan-India film Kantara. On the sidelines of the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, talking to ANI, Rishab Shetty said, "I'm very happy and I consider it a responsibility. This is my first film for the audience outside my industry. Before that I was working in Kannada films for many years. It's definitely a film wonder. Kantara introduced me to the entire country and gave me so much love and respect. So thanks to Kantara and the audience. Post the success I am working a little more now, nothing more has been changed, right now we are in full preparation for Kantara Chapter 1." IFFI 2023: Vidya Balan Challenges Stereotypes, Declares ‘Women Today Are Way Ahead of Time’.

On Monday, the makers of Kantara Chapter 1 unveiled the film's teaser which received good responses from the audience. The teaser video gave a glimpse of the captivating look of actor-director Rishab Shetty and his world in the film. The clip concluded with seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which Kantara Chapter 1 will be released. Spilling the beans on what to expect from Kantara chapter 1, Shetty told ANI, "Even from Kantara, people did not expect anything. Excitement and expectations are not my thing. This is a huge responsibility. We have released the poster and a glimpse of Kantara Chapter 1, now it's up to the audience. I think it would be better if people talk about the movie." IFFI 2023: Tina Barkalaya Talks About Domestic Violence, Hoffman’s Fairy Tales Director Says ‘I Tried To Bring Hope Through This Film’.

Check Out Rishab Shetty's Charisma Shines Through as He Delights Fans with Selfies at IFFI 2023:

 

Kantara was released on September 30 last year and got a good response from the audience for its storyline and visuals. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

