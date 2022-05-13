After sparking intense speculation on social media over its OTT release, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR is releasing on OTT platform - Zee5, on May 20, an official statement said on Friday. The information was shared on Zee5 social media handle too. Beast OTT Premiere: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s Film To Stream on Netflix From May 11!

The SS Rajamouli directorial that had a theatrical release on March 25, cruised into the coveted Rs 1,000 crore club, within 16 days of its worldwide release. It is now the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, according to industry watchers.

Starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR, 'RRR' is a fictional period drama revolving around two Indian freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film received applauds for its commendable performances, magnanimous cinematic scale, action, and drama from across the globe. RRR also won Ram Charan and Jr NTR unanimous praise and appreciation from the audience and critics alike

