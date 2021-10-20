Prabhas Uppalapati, who is termed as Telugu's Rebel Star is on a high as he has a couple of big-budget movies in his kitty. His collaboration with south India's most happening filmmaker Prashanth Neel for their upcoming biggie Salaar is keenly anticipated. Prabhas is currently shooting for Salaar, while one of his latest videos has triggered negativity. A leaked video from the sets of Salaar, is making the rounds on the internet. Salaar: Prabhas Starrer To Feature Jagapathi Babu in the Key Role of Rajamannar, Check Out His First Look Poster.

Prabhas is seen shooting for an intense action scene, with a gun in his hand. In the leaked video, Prabhas is seen raining bullets on his opponents, which indicates this shot is for an action scene. Though the makers have not come out against this video being leaked, it is reported that they are quite disappointed about it. To leak videos from the sets is not legitimate, as it might kill the anticipation. Salaar: Prabhas and Shruti Haasan’s Underworld Action Thriller To Release in Theatres on April 14, 2022!

Check Out Netizen's Reaction Below:

Box-Office Will be on Fire!

Prabhas' Leak From Salaar

⚠️⚠️⚠️ #Salaar LEAKED full video guns💥💥💥 follow kottu dm pattu #prabhas pic.twitter.com/FCG8AiMs51 — K U S H I _RED_E ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@Kushi_tweets) October 18, 2021

A Request

Don't Leak Set Pics If It's Location Pics You Can But Set Pics And Properties Used In Movie Leak Cheyyakandi It's A Req To Co-Fans And Others Who Ever Are Spreading 🙏🏻 It's A Clear Req To Del And Not Share Set & Properties Pics Used In #Salaar Movie #Prabhas #SalaarSagaBegins pic.twitter.com/YWTgzqDhHj — DHK ™ (@Devineni_Hari) January 28, 2021

It is not a new thing that scenes from the shooting sets are being recorded. Prabhas's fans are upset that the makers are not taking any action on the people behind the leak. Being busy with back-to-back shoots, Prabhas is to celebrate his birthday on October 23. His fans are ready to celebrate with specially designed common display pictures on the social media pages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2021 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).