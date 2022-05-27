Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was trolled by an unknown Twitter user, gracefully blunted the offensive remark aimed at her. Samantha has now responded forcefully to a social media troll who made an offensive remark about her. Under one of Samantha's recent tweets, a netizen commented, "She's (Sam) is going to end up dying alone with cats and dogs." Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gracefully Shuts Down a Troll Commenting On Her Divorce (View Tweet).

The actress was quick to respond, calmly and effectively shutting down the troll. "I'd consider myself lucky," Samantha's response reads. After the Kushi lady responded with a sarcastic retort, the netizen quickly deleted the tweet. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shuts Down Troll After She Was Accused of Robbing Rs 50 Crore From Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

I would consider myself lucky ☺️ https://t.co/QH5XEtfALK — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 27, 2022

Samantha is one of the few celebrities who aren't afraid to speak out against unwelcome social media trolls. She recently wrapped the first schedule of her highly-anticipated film Kushi, in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda. Her other films, Yashoda, and Shakuntalam, will be released by the end of the year.

