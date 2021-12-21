Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been garnering a lot of praise for her Oo Antava..Oo Oo Antava item number from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa. While a section of fans have been pouring love for her online, there was a specific Twitter user who talked ill about the actress' marital status. To which, Samantha did not keep mum and replied gracefully to the troll by simply writing, "Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul."

Samantha Replies to a Troll:

Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul . https://t.co/IqA1feO9K1 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 21, 2021

