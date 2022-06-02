Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is now available for the Amazon Prime Video users, but on pay-per-view (PPV). Even before Parasuram Petla's directorial wraps up its theatrical run, the makers have decided to start streaming the movie for the OTT users. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Review: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh’s Film Is a Tiring Watch That Refuses To Default on the Formula.

However, the user has to pay Rs 199 for the time being, until the makers announce the OTT release date for all the subscribers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, was released in theatres on May 12, and was a box office success. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: New Song ‘Murari Bava’ To Be Added On Screenings of Mahesh Babu’s Film This Weekend.

The film has music by SS Thaman. With whopping collections at the box office, the movie stood as one of the biggest blockbusters for Mahesh Babu and his team. This super hit film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus, also stars Nadiya, Samuthirakani, Naga Babu, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Brahmaji, and others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2022 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).