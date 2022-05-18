A new song titled 'Murari Bava' will be added to Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh star in this romantic, mass song that was not previously released for moviegoers who saw the movie in theatres. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Opens Up About His Highlighting Scenes With Vennela Kishore in the Upcoming Film.

The makers have finally decided to add this song, which will most likely begin playing this weekend, based on the response and collections. Mahesh Babu's fans have high expectations for the song's audio version, which has yet to be released. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Penny: Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara Are Fab in This Peppy Track (Watch Teaser Video).

The song's censorship has already been completed, and it will be showcased this weekend. With the success of Parasuram Petla's directorial, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata team is on a high. The movie has already grossed more than Rs 150 crore worldwide.

