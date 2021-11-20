Shalini must have retired as an actress after tying the knot with Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith, but fans still cherish her works and off course her relationship with the superstar. They are one ideal and power couple of Kollywood. The beauty, who has done hit films such as Aniyathipraavu, Amarkalam, Alaipayuthey and more, has turned a year older on November 20. And on this special day, fans must be waiting to get a glimpse of her. Ajith and Shalini's 20th Wedding Anniversary: Fans Flood Twitter With Cutesy Pictures of the Kollywood Couple.

It was on the sets of Amarkalam in 1999 when Shalini and Thala Ajith started dating and year later they both tied the knot in Chennai. It was not love at first sight for the duo. Saran, writer and director of Amarkalam, was keen to cast Shalini opposite Ajith in the film. However, she wasn’t ready as then her interest was to concentrate more on her grade 12 exams. The filmmaker then urged Thala Ajith to meet Shalini and request her for the same. The actor assured Shalini that the shooting of the film wouldn’t affect her studies and the needful would be done so that she can focus on her exams too.

Shalini was onboard for Amarkalam and while filming a particular shot and the incident after it brought Thala Ajith and Shalini close to each other. The actor was supposed to pretend slashing Shalini’s wrist, however, it happened for real and that left Ajith worried big time for her. It is said the way Thala Ajith took care of her left the actress impressed and that’s how they got even closer and rest is history. On the occasion of the actress’ birthday, let’s take a look at her pictures with her hubby dearest. These pictures are enough to prove that they are a match made in heaven.

Thala Ajith and Shalini were blessed with their first child in January 2008, a baby girl and they named her Anoushka. In 2015 the couple was blessed with a baby boy and they named him Aadvik. Shalini and Ajith don’t just set couple goals, but they are known to give major family goals too. We wish the gorgeous Shalini a very happy birthday and a wonderful life ahead with her loved ones.

