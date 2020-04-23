Sivakartikeyan Records a Special Video to Thank Doctors and Medical Staff Who are Leading the Fight Against COVID-19

Sivakartikeyan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sivakartikeyan took to his Twitter account to share a video as his tribute to all the professionals helping us fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. From government officials to medical staff, police officers and media personnel, the Hero actor extended his salute and a big thank you to all those who are busy fighting this war for us. His gesture is bound to bring a wide smile on everyone's face and we can see more actors and celebrities coming ahead with their token of thanks. Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan – Here’s How South Celebs Are Helping Out In the Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic.

The actor further makes us aware of the big sacrifices that our medical professionals are making while saving hundreds of lives during the pandemic. Without worrying about their own health and family, doctors, paramedics, nurses and other essential staff are tirelessly working to save the lives and it's time we appreciate their efforts. The instances that we read about the attack on the medical staff are very disheartening and there should be no place in the society for disrespecting any profession. Rajinikanth to Provide Groceries For 1,000 Actors of Nadigar Sangam To Help Them Fight the Coronavirus Crisis.

Check Out Sivakartikeyan's Video Message

Besides sharing such powerful videos, actors are also contributing to COVID-19 related relief funds in any way they can. Actors like Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh have earlier contributed to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.