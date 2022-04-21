Hyderabad, April 21: Sudha Kongara, who directed critically acclaimed films like Saala Khadoos and Soorarai Pottru, has now joined hands with the makers of KGF. KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hindi Version Of Yash’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 255.05 Crore In India!

Kannada production house Hombale Films, which is basking in the glorious success of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, took to their Twitter to make a huge announcement regarding their next with Sudha Kongara.

The press note released by Hombale Films reads, "Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. We, at Hombale Films, are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have'

Sudha Kongara Teams Up With Hombale Films

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭. To a new beginning with a riveting story @Sudha_Kongara, based on true events.

The announcement has piqued the interest of the entire Indian film industry, and Sudha had previously confirmed that she will be reuniting with Suriya (after Soorarai Pottru) for another true story. In the coming days, we'll find out whether it's this project or another.

