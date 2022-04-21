It has been a week since the release of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film helmed by Prashanth Neel has broken records at the box office. The total collection of the film’s Hindi version stands at Rs 255.05 crore. It has become one of the fastest film to hit Rs 250 crore.

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

