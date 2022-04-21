It has been a week since the release of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film helmed by Prashanth Neel has broken records at the box office. The total collection of the film’s Hindi version stands at Rs 255.05 crore. It has become one of the fastest film to hit Rs 250 crore.
KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection
#KGF2 IS THE FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR...
⭐ #KGF2: Day 7
⭐ #Baahubali2: Day 8
⭐ #Dangal: Day 10
⭐ #Sanju: Day 10
⭐ #TigerZindaHai: Day 10
Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr. Total: ₹ 255.05 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/VTwDGVOoyd
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)