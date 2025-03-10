Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli's upcoming collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29, is currently one of the most talked-about topics online. Shooting for the film has already commenced, and despite the stringent measures, unfortunately, leaked footage from the film's sets recently surfaced online, causing huge distress for the makers. Touted to be a jungle adventure film, the shooting of SSMB29 has been taking place in Odisha for the past few days, creating a buzz among fans. Amid the frustrating leak, the makers have decided to implement new security measures to curb the issue and prevent further leaks. ‘SSMB29’: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film To Release in 2 Parts; Telugu Epic Adventure To Go on Floors in March 2025 – Reports.

Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Scene From ‘SSMB29’ Sets Leaks Online

After completing a schedule in Hyderabad, the SSMB29 team moved to Odisha for the next phase of shooting. The current schedule features Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra. However, the makers of the Telugu film are now facing a serious problem after crucial visuals and clips from the movie sets surfaced online due to extensive coverage by the local media near the sets. In the latest leak from SSMB29, Mahesh Babu can be seen being pushed towards a wheelchair-bound person (presumed to be Prithviraj) and forced to kneel before him. The video appears to have been secretly filmed by someone inside a car, but the identity of the person behind the act remains unknown.

A Still From the ‘SSMB29’ Leaked Clip

‘SSMB29’ Makers To Take Legal Action Against Leaks

According to the latest reports, the makers of SSMB29 are now planning to take legal action to prevent further leaks. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the production has now implemented a three-layer security system to prevent any further leaks in the ongoing schedule in Odisha.

Priyanka Chopra Reached Odisha for ‘SSMB29’ Shoot

Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra has returned to India creating a buzz among fans about her upcoming project. The actress's mother, Madhu Chopra, confirmed her involvement in SSMB29, and amid this, the global diva was spotted at the Odisha airport on Monday (March 10), reportedly arriving at the location to resume filming for the Telugu film. A picture of PeeCee with the airline crew in Odisha has now gone viral. She was seen wearing denim jeans, a black tank top, and a leather jacket for her outing. Priyanka Chopra Wins Hearts by Obliging Female Fan With Selfie at Mumbai Airport; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Priyanka Chopra Arrives for ‘SSMB29’ Shoot in Odisha

The shoot for Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB29 began in January 2025 in Hyderabad. If latest reports are to be believed, the Odisha schedule will go on till the end of March 2025.

