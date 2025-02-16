Priyanka Chopra, currently in India, was spotted at Mumbai airport today (February 15), exuding style in a vibrant neon co-ord set. As she posed for the cameras, a female fan approached her for a selfie, and Priyanka graciously obliged. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, the fan struggled to adjust the camera while the actress patiently waited, displaying her kindness and warmth. The heartwarming moment garnered admiration from fans, who flooded the comments with heart emojis. Priyanka was recently in the news for attending her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding in Mumbai, which was graced by many celebrities, including Rekha. Nick Jonas Performs ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ at Siddharth Chopra’s Sangeet; Priyanka Chopra Joins the Dance Floor (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Gesture for Female Fan at Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

