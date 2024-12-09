Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, directed by Baahbubali fame SS Rajamouli, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. The movie is set against the backdrop of an epic adventure, and details regarding the star cast have been kept under wraps. Latest reports suggest that the film will go on floors in March 2025. It was also revealed that the movie would be a two-part franchise. SS Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad, has written the screenplay for the film. ‘SSMB 29’: Prithviraj Sukumaran To Play Lead Antagonist in SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu’s Film – Reports.

‘SSMB29’ To Commence Filming in March 2025

