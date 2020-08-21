Telugu star Allu Sirish is all set to return to shooting in a few weeks. Sirish shared a boomerang video of his make-up trials on Instagram. In the clip, he sits before a large mirror and gets his make-up done. "Preparing to shoot in a few weeks from now #makeuptrials," Sirish wrote on the image. However, he did not share details about the shoot. Allu Sirish Feels There Is a Lot of Stigma Towards Made in India Products and This Needs to Change

Sirish, who made his acting debut in 2013 with the film "Gouravam", was last seen on screen in the Telugu film "ABCD: American Born Confused Desi". Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy Define Elegance and Beauty in Manish Malhotra’s Outfits At Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s Engagement Ceremony

The actor has been vocal for local, and recently said that there is a lot of stigma associated with the idea of endorsing Made In India products. He feels everyone needs to work towards breaking the perception. In sync with his thoughts, the actor sent hampers with local made products on Independence Day to his celebrity friends. He has sent the hamper to Ram Charan, Lakshmi Manchu, Rana Daggubati, Akhil Akkineni, Varun Tej, Rakulpreet Singh and Saina Nehwa amongst others.

