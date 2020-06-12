Ajith Kumar, who is fondly called as Thala Ajith by fans, his upcoming film is with director H Vinoth, titled Valimai. After watching the actor – director duo's successful film Nerkonda Paarvai, fans are eagerly looking forward to the action thriller. The makers had planned to release this movie during the time of Diwali this year, but since the shooting of this Tamil movie had to be suspended due to coronavirus outbreak, the release date might get postponed. Thala Ajith Starrer Valimai to Release on May 1, 2021?

Talking about Thala Ajithi’s 61st film, rumours are rife that after Valimai, the superstar is planning to team up with director Vishnuvardhan. There have been no official updates about Thala Ajith’s project after Valimai. Talking about this collaboration that has been termed as baseless, a source close to the actor revealed to India Today, “These are mere rumours. Ajith is not doing a film with Vishnuvardhan. He is currently concentrating on H Vinoth's film and will not finalise his next anytime soon.” Valimai: Boney Kapoor Gives an Update on Thala Ajith's Next, Says the Shooting is Half Complete.

It was said that director Vishnuvardhan had narrated the script to Thala Ajith and he was mighty impressed with it. It reportedly revolved around the life of King Rajendra Chola. Vishnuvardhan and Thala Ajith have earlier collaborated for two films - Billa and Aarambam – both the films turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. Fans would definitely rejoice if this hit combo would make a comeback with another mega project. Stay tuned for further updates!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).