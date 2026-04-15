A video of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay has gone viral after a spontaneous interaction with a fan during a recent political rally. Amidst persistent rumours regarding his personal life, the Tamil superstar caught the attention of social media users for his calm and emotional response when presented with a framed wedding photograph featuring his estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. The moment occurred as Vijay was greeting a massive crowd of supporters from his campaign vehicle. Will Thalapathy Vijay Do Another Film for ‘Jana Nayagan’ Makers To Recoup Losses Amid Leak and Release Delay?.

How Vijay Reacted to Fans Wedding Photo Gift

During a roadshow for his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay spotted a fan in the crowd holding up a large framed picture. The image captured a significant moment from his wedding, featuring himself, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and the late veteran actor-politician Captain Vijayakanth.

Despite the heavy security and the moving vehicle, Vijay specifically signalled his team to collect the frame from the supporter. Upon receiving it, he paused his waving to look closely at the photograph for several seconds. He then held the frame up toward the crowd, offering a thumbs-up gesture and a slight smile before handing it to his security staff. Fans online have described his demeanour as "composed" and "emotional," noting that he did not hesitate to acknowledge the gift despite the sensitive nature of the subject.

Watch Thalapathy Vijay's Reaction to Fan Gifting Picture of Actor With Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam

#ThalapathyVijay spots a photo frame of him with his wife #Sangeetha and #Vijaykanth. Out of the entire crowd, he makes sure to receive it and looks at it emotionally 🥹 for a few seconds, then returns back normal and passes it to his security. pic.twitter.com/P60I23rr64 — Movies Singapore (@MoviesSingapore) April 14, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay's Divorce and Affair Rumours

The viral moment carries significant weight as it follows reports from earlier this year suggesting a legal separation between Vijay and Sangeetha. According to recent reports, a divorce petition was filed in February following over two decades of marriage. The couple, who married in 1999, share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

The situation has been further complicated by unverified social media speculation linking Vijay’s name to actress Trisha Krishnan. Neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has issued an official public statement regarding the status of their marriage, leading to intense public interest in any interaction involving the two.

TVK and Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

This personal scrutiny comes at a pivotal time for Vijay, who is transitioning away from his acting career to focus entirely on politics. His party, TVK, is preparing for a major debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The elections are scheduled for April 23, with the results set to be announced on May 4. Vijay has been maintaining a rigorous campaign schedule, travelling across the state to connect with voters while simultaneously dealing with professional setbacks, including the recent online leak of his final film, Jana Nayagan. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Illegally Aired on Local TV Channel in Coimbatore; Cable Operator Arrested.

Public Perception of Vijay's Viral Video

Supporters of the actor have praised his "dignified" handling of the fan's gesture. By choosing to accept and acknowledge the wedding photo rather than ignoring it, many believe Vijay is attempting to maintain a professional public image. The video continues to circulate widely on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, where fans are analysing the brief interaction as a rare glimpse into the star's current state of mind.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).