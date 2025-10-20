Hyderabad, October 20: The makers of Director Yogesh KMC's eagerly awaited Telugu thriller 'The Black Gold', featuring actress Samyuktha in the lead, on Monday released the first look poster of the film on the festive occasion of Deepavali. Actress Samyuktha, who is also presenting the film herself, took to her social media timelines to share the first look poster of the film.

She wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone. Presenting #TheBlackGoldFirstLook on this auspicious occasion. A film that's incredibly close to my heart… one that promises to take you on a journey full of action, emotion, intensity, and heartwarming moments. This is just the beginning…Many more from the world of #TheBlackGold will impact you soon.@filmsyogi @RajeshDanda_ @HasyaMovies @magantipictures @samcsmusic @ChotaKPrasad @lightsmith83 @madhuvipparthi @anilandbhanu"

First Look Poster of Samyuktha-Starrer ‘The Black Gold’ Released

Happy Diwali to everyone ❤️ Presenting #TheBlackGoldFirstLook on this auspicious occasion 🤗 A film that’s incredibly close to my heart… one that promises to take you on a journey full of action, emotion, intensity, and heartwarming moments ❤️‍🔥 This is just the beginning…… pic.twitter.com/eoE4g8Vxfk — Samyuktha (@iamsamyuktha_) October 20, 2025

The first look poster has Samyuktha holding a pistol wearing blood stained clothes in what appears to be a railway platform littered with corpses and weapons. A train appears to be speeding through this station, which also has a man seen hanging in the background.

For the unaware, this film will be Samyuktha's first-ever female-centric film. Sources close to the unit also claim that this film will be a first-of-its-kind intense action drama.

The film is being produced by Razesh Danda, the prolific producer who delivered crowd-pleasers like 'Samajavaragamana' and 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona'. The sixth production from Hasya Movies, in partnership with Maganti Pictures, marks a new milestone for both banners. Samyuktha herself is presenting the film, which shows her confidence in the content. Sindhu Maganti is the co-producer.

Director Yogesh KMC, sources claim, will be looking to introduce a fresh concept to the thriller genre through this film. Sources point out that Samyuktha, known for her versatility and charisma, will portray a dynamic character in this film. They claim that she will be seen performing some breath-taking stunning stunts in the movie.

The film has a talented team of technicians handling different crafts. While A Vasanth cranks the camera, Sam CS provides the music. Sahi Suresh is the production designer, while Chota K Prasad is the editor. Ram Krishan is the action director. Along with Yogesh KMC, the story and dialogues have been penned by Prasad Naaidu, while the director himself has penned the screenplay. Madhu Vipparthi is the script coordinator. Shooting for the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Hyderabad.

