Telugu star Rana Daggubati, will be hosting the second episode of the docu-series The Journey of India. The actor shared that India's progress with regards to sustainability is commendable and is because of collective efforts of individuals at all levels. Rana Daggubati: Indian Mythologies Written at Large Scale Can Put Game of Thrones to Shame.

During the course of the episode, Rana will be seen alongside pioneer wildlife conservationist Latika Nath, and the two will highlight the grit, determination, and never-say-die spirit of individuals and communities of the country, who strive against all odds in their efforts to restore the right balance with nature. Theatrical Releases of the Week: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick, Venkatesh Daggubati’s F3 and More.

Addressing the second episode of the series, Rana said, "'The Journey of India' demonstrates the rich fruits of India's collective hard work and sheer willpower. Our progress toward sustainability and becoming more conscious as a nation is commendable; there is so much to being an Indian that one can never be too proud."

India's natural wealth is deeply ingrained in its cultural roots, from ancient species to sublime flora and fauna. In the upcoming episode of 'The Journey of India,' the narrator of the series, Amitabh Bachchan, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, will introduce the viewers to the country's history of coexisting with nature, its roots in tradition, and its evolution over 75 years of independence.

Rana further mentioned, "Warner Bros. Discovery's contributions to bringing conservation initiatives to the forefront and igniting the green agenda are a step in the right direction for educating viewers on the importance of preserving our land's ecology. It's an honour for me to be a part of a show that highlights awe-inspiring achievements while emphasising the importance of preserving our motherland for future generations."

From showcasing the radical absence of plastic in Asia's cleanest village Mawlynnong, to sustainability icon Vani Murthy's eccentric efforts in glamorising garbage, the upcoming episode will showcase the impeccable efforts of the country towards maintaining its ecology.

The second episode of 'The Journey of India', will be available from October 17 on discovery+ and Discovery's network of channels in India.

