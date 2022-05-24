We are on the last week of May 2022 and with that there are many movies lined up for release in big screens. This week have releases across languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, English, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Anek, which is all set to release in theatres on May 27. The synopsis of the movie reads, "An untold story of an undercover cop set against the geopolitical backdrop of North East India. An action-thriller about a rebellion, an uprising. An Indian, who wants nothing more than peace for the nation." Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the political-thriller stars Ayushmann Khurrana, J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. Anek Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thriller From Anubhav Sinha Explores North-East Conflict and Unfolds Story of an Indian Fighting for Nation’s Peace (Watch Video).

Another interesting release of the week would be Top Gun: Maverick, the actioner will open in cinemas in India on May 27. Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. The film is the sequel of 1986 movie Top Gun. Another big release of the week would be F3, which is all set to hit the theatres on May 27. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the comedy film features Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in major roles. The film promises to show a perfect hilarious ride. F3 Trailer: Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia’s Film Promises Triple Loads of Fun and Entertainment (Watch Video).

1. Anek: May 27, 2022

2. Top Gun - Maverick: May 27, 2022

3. Dehati Disco: May 27, 2022

4. 3 Shyaane: May 27, 2022

5. Love in Ukraine: May 27, 2022

6. Amaris: May 27, 2022

7. Haemolymph: May 27, 2022

8. Black: May 28, 2022

9. F3: May 27, 2022

10. Koli Taal: May 27, 2022

11. Kaaneyaadavara Bagge Prakatane: May 27, 2022

12. Kirik Shankar: May 27, 2022

13. Dheeran: May 27, 2022

14. Anjan: May 27, 2022

15. Physics Teacher: May 27, 2022

16. Wheelchair Romeo: May 27, 2022

17. Son of Alibaba Nalpathonnaman: May 27, 2022

18. Bachelors: May 27, 2022

19. John Luther: May 27, 2022

20. Kuttavum Shikshayum: May 27, 2022

21. Sarsenapati Hambirrao: May 27, 2022

22. PR: May 27, 2022

23. Chann Pardesi: May 27, 2022

24. Daakuan Da Munda 2: May 27, 2022

25. Rocky in Risk: May 27, 2022

26. Dear Love: May 27, 2022

27. Premam: May 27, 2022

28. Bhulan the Maze: May 27, 2022

