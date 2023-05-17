The highly anticipated film The Little Mermaid has been generating excitement among fans who eagerly await its release in theaters. Director Rob Marshall has recently expressed his interest in working with Indian actors, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. In light of the immense popularity of the Oscar-winning film RRR, Marshall specifically mentioned his desire to collaborate with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The Little Mermaid: Melissa McCarthy Thinks Ursula Is the Kind of Girl She Wants to ‘Have a Drink With’.

In an interview with an Indian publication, Marshall revealed his admiration for their work and his desire to work with them in the future. When asked if he would be interested in working with Indian performers, he immediately said, Naatu Naatu stars, alluding to Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The two actors, he said, are great and incredible. He also praised their performances in RRR and their exceptional dancing abilities. He was particularly taken by their physicality.

As The Little Mermaid prepares for its global premiere, this revelation from Rob Marshall adds an intriguing dimension to the film's release. It highlights the growing cross-cultural collaborations and the interest of international filmmakers in working with Indian talent.

Listen To Naatu Naatu Song Here:

The well-known RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. In addition to earning Rs 1200 crore worldwide and ranking among the highest-grossing Indian films ever, the movie also received a number of additional honours in the west. Given that numerous Hollywood greats, including Danny DeVito and James Gunn, have complimented the movie, the movie has had a significant cultural impact in the West.

