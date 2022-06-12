The team of director Mithran R Jawahar's much-awaited comedy-drama Thiruchitrambalam, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, has now announced the character names of actress Nithya Menon, director Bharathiraja and actor Prakash Raj in the film. Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush’s First Look From Nithya Menen and Raashii Khanna’s Comedy Drama Unveiled! (Watch Video).

Taking to Twitter, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, announced that Nithya was playing a character called Shobana, Thiruchitrambalam's best friend, in the film. The production house also announced that Prakash Raj was playing a strict inspector called Neelakandan in the film, while veteran director Bharathiraja was playing the senior Thiruchitrambalam in the film. Thiruchitrambalam: Raashii Khanna Plays Dhanush’s High School Friend in Mithran R Jawahar’s Comedy Drama.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Earlier, the makers had announced that Priya Bhavani Shankar was playing Ranjani, a village lass in the film and that actress Raashi Khanna was playing Anusha, Dhanush's high school friend in the film. The film, which has music by Anirudh, has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

