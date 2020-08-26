Anwar Rasheed is a popular Malayalam film director. He had made his directorial debut with the Malayalam movie Rajamanikyam starring superstar Mammootty in the lead. He has directed numerous films after it such as Chotta Mumbai, Annan Thambi, Ustad Hotel (it won National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment) and the latest one was Trance, which was also produced by him. He has also produced some of the hit films such as Bangalore Days, Premam and Parava. Now the popular Mollywood filmmaker is all set to make his debut in Tamil Cinema and has roped in Kaithi fame actor Arjun Das. Trance Movie Review: Twittertai Cannot Stop Praising About Fahadh Faasil’s Performance In This Anwar Rasheed Directorial.

Talking Anwar Rasheed’s directorial debut in Kollywood, the screenplay of this untitled project will be written by Midhun Manuel Thomas. He has written scripts for Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Aadu and many others. His last directorial project, for which he even penned the script, was for Anjaam Pathiraa, starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead. This director – writer confirmed that he is writing the script for Anwar Rasheed’s next directorial project that will be in Tamil. He took to Facebook and wrote, “Yup.. its official. Writing script for the first Tamil movie directed by Anwar Rasheed. Arjun Das is the hero..Details soon..!” Master: Arjun Das Reveals When The Trailer of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Will Be Released! (Watch Video).

Midhun Manuel Thomas On His Collaboration With Anwar Rasheed

Talking about the lead hero of this untitled project, Arjun Das, he had made his debut with the 2012 film Perumaan. But he shot to fame for his role as Anbu in the film Kaithi. His upcoming projects include Master, Andhaghaaram and Kumki 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).