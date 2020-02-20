Trance Movie Review: Twittertai Cannot Stop Praising About Fahadh Faasil’s Performance In This Anwar Rasheed Directorial
Fahadh Faasil is one the brilliant actors that Mollywood is blessed with. He has won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. This 37-year-old has won numerous other accolades in his career. Be it any genre, Fahadh has won hearts with his performance. Trance, featuring the husband-and-wife duo, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazeem, released on February 20. There are many who have managed to watch the first day first show of this film. The ones who have already watched this Malayalam movie, directed by Anwar Rasheed, just cannot stop praising about the lead actor’s performance. Trance Trailer: Fahadh Faasil’s Eccentric Motivational Speaker and Nazriya Nazim’s Chic Avatar Leave Us Curious About This Black Comic Thriller (Watch Video).

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of a motivational trainer named Vijay Prasad. He gets hired by a corporate to become a pastor, after which he takes on the identity of Pastor Joshua Carlton. The method of minting money by using faith as a driving force later lands him and many others in trouble. But it is Fahadh’s maniacal performance with an impacting background score and other technical aspects, which makes this film a must watch, say Twitterati. Let’s take a look at the reviews shared by fans and others. Trance New Poster: Fahadh Faasil Gives a Rockstar Vibe in This New Still From Anwar Rasheed's Film (View Pic).

Trance marked the debut of Vincent Vadakkan as screenwriter. Also, after Bangalore Days, it is now that we’re getting to watch Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazeem together in a film. Trance also features Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh Pothan and Vinayakan in key roles.