Trance Movie Review: Twittertai Cannot Stop Praising About Fahadh Faasil’s Performance In This Anwar Rasheed Directorial

Trance (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Fahadh Faasil is one the brilliant actors that Mollywood is blessed with. He has won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. This 37-year-old has won numerous other accolades in his career. Be it any genre, Fahadh has won hearts with his performance. Trance, featuring the husband-and-wife duo, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazeem, released on February 20. There are many who have managed to watch the first day first show of this film. The ones who have already watched this Malayalam movie, directed by Anwar Rasheed, just cannot stop praising about the lead actor’s performance. Trance Trailer: Fahadh Faasil’s Eccentric Motivational Speaker and Nazriya Nazim’s Chic Avatar Leave Us Curious About This Black Comic Thriller (Watch Video).

Fahadh Faasil plays the role of a motivational trainer named Vijay Prasad. He gets hired by a corporate to become a pastor, after which he takes on the identity of Pastor Joshua Carlton. The method of minting money by using faith as a driving force later lands him and many others in trouble. But it is Fahadh’s maniacal performance with an impacting background score and other technical aspects, which makes this film a must watch, say Twitterati. Let’s take a look at the reviews shared by fans and others. Trance New Poster: Fahadh Faasil Gives a Rockstar Vibe in This New Still From Anwar Rasheed's Film (View Pic).

Praises For Fahadh

It Is A Thumbs Up For Trance

#Trance Review After Some Hours • Excellent Making. • BGM vere level , best in recent times. • DOP amal neerad just wow. Frames 😍 • Nazriya Decent. • Fahadh performance 👌🏻 • Chemban,Vinayakan,GVM okish 👍🏻 • Screenplay is okey, but dono it will click, made it for youth. — Rahul Shaji Rj (@Rahulrj_offl) February 20, 2020

A Reality Check

#Trance Well made reality. powerful.. think i need to watch again.. പറയാം — 💝AJAY💙💙_AARYAN_💜💜💝 (@Join_AjaYrDS) February 20, 2020

Top Notch Performance

#Trance A Good First Half Followed by an Avg- Abv Avg Second Half. The Movie Dealed With a nice theme but as an Entertainer failed to convey the same especially in the Second Half. Technical Side, Performance are top Notch 🙌 — MollywoodBoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) February 20, 2020

Fahadh Faasil Show

#Trance- Terrific first half with out and out #FahadhFaasil show. Grandeur in every frames with highly rich production values. Stunning visuals and bgm makes this one more fabulous. Controversies gonna fire from today about the plot. Watch it at the earliest to avoid spoilers. — Martin N Joseph (@mnj993) February 20, 2020

A Decent Watch

#Trance review: Good first half followed by an Average 2nd half. Technical Quality & Concept 👌 A better Second half would have done wonders! Overall a Decent One! — J O N S N O W (@A3g0n_Targaryen) February 20, 2020

Have You Watched Trance Yet?

#TranceMovie #Trance " Best direction, best screenplay and the best making ...that is trance what a outstanding movie from malayalam industry proud moment for indian cinema , different content and outstanding acting from fahad and all the actors . a must watch film! 4.8/5 — The OFFICIAL BoxOffice Review CO. (@TheBoxOfficeco) February 20, 2020

Trance marked the debut of Vincent Vadakkan as screenwriter. Also, after Bangalore Days, it is now that we’re getting to watch Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazeem together in a film. Trance also features Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh Pothan and Vinayakan in key roles.