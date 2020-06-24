Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently getting criticised for his next outing with filmmaker Aashiq Abu. The actor earlier announced their new collaboration, Vaariyamkunnan and described it as a period film. It revolves around the life of Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji who established his own parallel government to fight against the British during the 1921 Malabar rebellion. While that's one side of the story, the other suggests that the said leader was anti-Hindu and he committed many severe crimes against the community during his reign. Vaariyamkunnan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Teams Up With Virus Director Aashiq Abu For Movie Based On 1921 Malabar Rebellion -  Read Deets.

Hours after announcing his new projects. religious and right-wing parties started slamming the actor for making a film on the Muslim leader who is also accused of Hindu genocide. Sangh Parivar believes that Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji has a bad history and the project is a deliberate attempt by a particular community to glorify him. While the actor is yet to comment on the backlash he has been receiving, Twitter is still flooded with comments and requests for him to reconsider his decision. Have a look at some of those tweets. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fact-Checks The Death of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala To Rule Out Communal Angle In The Incident.

Some religious groups have also issued a warning to the director saying that there would be severe consequences if he proceeds with the project. Meanwhile, co-director Muhsin Parari has assured that the team has researched the topic very well. "The entire team has researched the topic and referred all available books and documents. t will be an effort to tell the tale of Kunjahammed Haji which was recorded in Kerala's history. A documentary on him will also be made along with the movie," he said.

Certainly, the accusations and threats against the movie won't stop anytime soon and it's only a matter of time before the situation intensifies.

