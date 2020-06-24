Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently getting criticised for his next outing with filmmaker Aashiq Abu. The actor earlier announced their new collaboration, Vaariyamkunnan and described it as a period film. It revolves around the life of Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji who established his own parallel government to fight against the British during the 1921 Malabar rebellion. While that's one side of the story, the other suggests that the said leader was anti-Hindu and he committed many severe crimes against the community during his reign. Vaariyamkunnan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Teams Up With Virus Director Aashiq Abu For Movie Based On 1921 Malabar Rebellion - Read Deets.

Hours after announcing his new projects. religious and right-wing parties started slamming the actor for making a film on the Muslim leader who is also accused of Hindu genocide. Sangh Parivar believes that Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji has a bad history and the project is a deliberate attempt by a particular community to glorify him. While the actor is yet to comment on the backlash he has been receiving, Twitter is still flooded with comments and requests for him to reconsider his decision. Have a look at some of those tweets. Prithviraj Sukumaran Fact-Checks The Death of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala To Rule Out Communal Angle In The Incident.

Twitter Users are Slamming Prithviraj

Damn this Prithviraj Sukumaran. That Guy plans to make a movie whitewashing Ali Musliyar, the A-hole who massacred Hindus in Malappuram during the rebellion of 1921. — Ayyash Musafir (@MadarasiMunda) June 22, 2020

Prithviraj is The New Target

Prithviraj Chauhan was a desh Bhakt who tried to stop the Islamic invasion of this land. Prithviraj Sukumaran is a a desh drohi who is going to act in a film which whitewashes atrocities on Hindus by the very same Muslims. What a contrast ! — Dr.Thavalappi (MBBS,MD) (@TKuttappi) June 22, 2020

Will the Actor React?

#MalabarHinduMassacre1921 What is shocking is Prithviraj Sukumaran, agreeing to play the role of Chief Instigator of the massacre! This Actor who takes pride in being well read, disappoints with his ignorance of this brutality! Or is it deliberate?https://t.co/6I6uUt1lJd 2/ — Aruna Krishnan അരുണ കൃഷ്ണൻ अरुणा कृष्णन 🇮🇳 (@Arunakrishnan) June 22, 2020

The Ranting Continued

Aashiq Abu can easily find a Prithviraj Sukumaran to do the title role for a movie that glorifies the killing of a thousand Hindus....but if Prithviraj tries to make a movie condemning the mopplah rebellion based on historical facts, he will find no Abu or Fahad to play the role. — Nation First (@padmakumarg) June 23, 2020

The Controversy Has Just Started

#PrithvirajSukumaran again a new librandu, secular actor who agreed to play the controversial role a proud Hindu wouldn't hve agreed. Shame on #PrithvirajSukumaran — Singh Sahab (@Andysingh4567) June 23, 2020

Some Harsh Words Coming His Way

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre @PrithviOfficial Goes onto prove that some Hindus are Hindu religions worst enemies. — The Nationalist (@SaffronBrother) June 23, 2020

Some More...

@AmitShahOffice @PMOIndia stop these jihadis from glorifying Hindu genocides. This is a film being made by, made for jihadis. #PrithvirajSukumaran #terroristprithvi — Dara Hua Hindu (@dara_hua_hindu) June 23, 2020

Twitterati is Furious

Shameless,this has to be opposed.This genocide has been hidden for all these years and now they want to whitewash and glorify it. #PrithvirajSukumaran #Variyamkunnan https://t.co/Hh7uwiZm2e — Bhāratam Rocks (@sunilktp) June 23, 2020

Some religious groups have also issued a warning to the director saying that there would be severe consequences if he proceeds with the project. Meanwhile, co-director Muhsin Parari has assured that the team has researched the topic very well. "The entire team has researched the topic and referred all available books and documents. t will be an effort to tell the tale of Kunjahammed Haji which was recorded in Kerala's history. A documentary on him will also be made along with the movie," he said.

Certainly, the accusations and threats against the movie won't stop anytime soon and it's only a matter of time before the situation intensifies.

