The official trailer for the Malayalam sequel Vaazha 2: Biopic of Billion Bros has been released, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of the coming-of-age story that resonated with audiences in 2024. Building on the success of the original film, the sequel promises to blend humour, nostalgia, and the emotional complexities of college life. ‘Premam’ Re-Release Date: Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi’s Cult Romantic Drama Returns to Theatres This Valentine’s Day.

‘Vaazha 2: Biopic of Billion Bros’ Trailer Out!

The trailer for Vaazha 2 suggests a continuation of the light-hearted yet relatable tone established in the first instalment. A standout moment in the footage is a meta-reference to the 2015 cult classic Premam.

In a comedic exchange, director Alphonse Puthren, who appears in the film as a police officer, is seen defending his iconic movie when a character blames it for "every trouble" that has happened since its release. This nod to Malayalam pop culture has already generated significant buzz on social media. The trailer also hints at a shift toward deeper emotional beats, concluding with several characters navigating the more poignant side of friendship and adulthood.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Vaazha 2’:

‘Vaazha 2’ Cast

The sequel retains several familiar faces while introducing a new lineup of leads. Hashir, Ajin Joy, Vinayak, and Alan Bin Siraj, who made brief appearances in the first film, now take centre stage as the primary group of friends. The production continues its strategy of casting popular digital content creators to maintain a connection with younger viewers. The ensemble includes Hashir, Ajin Joy, Vinayak, and Alan Bin Siraj.

In supporting roles are Alphonse Puthren, Biju Kuttan, Sudheesh, Vijay Babu, and Aju Varghese.

‘Vaazha 2’ Production and Release Details

Vaazha 2 is directed by newcomer Savin SA, taking over from Anand Menen, who directed the first part. The script is penned by Vipin Das, the writer and director behind hits like Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. Das also serves as a producer alongside Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, P.B. Anish, and Adarsh Narayan under the Icon Studios banner.

Technical credits include Akhil Lailasuran as the director of photography and Kannan Mohan as the editor. The film's music is supervised by Ankit Menon, featuring contributions from various artists, including Rajat Prakash and Parvatish Pradeep. ‘Drishyam 3’ POSTPONED: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s Crime Thriller to Now Arrive in Theatres on THIS Date.

The film has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. It is set to hit theatres on April 2, 2026, where it is expected to face a significant box-office clash with other major summer releases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).