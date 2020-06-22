Vijay Deverakonda, who has a wide fan base across the country, is definitely an inspiration to many young lads. Be it his onscreen or off screen avatars, fans were always impressed with his looks. But this time looks like things have not gone down well. On the occasion of Father’s Day, the Arjun Reddy fame took to social media and shared a lovely pic with his father. Fans were undoubtedly happy to see the father-and-son duo, but they were astonished to see the new look of Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay Devarakonda Birthday: Flamboyant, Debonair and Dandy, This Rowdy Boy Is a Fashion Hoot!

Vijay Deverakonda has always had a rugged yet a cool style statement. But his new avatar, the French beard with long tresses, clearly was a big NO from his fans. His new look has invited funny memes and jokes and we bet, after checking out the comparison that Twitterati have drawn, it will leave you in splits. Many have compared his new look to choreographer Rakesh Master, the controversial YouTuber known to make unnecessary statements to gain attention. Now let’s take a look at what fans have to say about new look of Vijay Deverakonda. Alia Bhatt Finds South Hunk Vijay Deverakonda the Most Glamorous Actor.

Fans Notice Something Similar

At the Same pinch pic.twitter.com/y4Gg8dmhDo — ᴛᴀʀᴀᴋ ᴛᴀᴍᴍᴜᴅᴜ🔙 (@TarakDhf) June 21, 2020

Oops..!

Some Requests

change your hairstyle asap after shooting, giving me heart attacks🥺 anyways happy father's day sasur ji🤧 — kris. (@HaanjiBoliye1) June 21, 2020

The Choreographer? Naah

Rakeshhhhh masterrre.... — Venkateswarlu pedada (@venky_pedada) June 21, 2020

And They Found The Match

The Various Versions

How About That?

Rakesh master and rakesh master lite pic.twitter.com/0WwbJzjGYP — 𝔥 𝔢 𝔪 𝔞 𝔫 𝔱 𝔥 𝔫 𝔞 𝔯 𝔯 𝔞 (@Narrahemanth33) June 21, 2020

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEA RUSK MEMEZ (@_tea.rusk.memes_) on Jun 21, 2020 at 7:48pm PDT

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda would be making his debut in Bollywood with the film Fighter. Ananya Panday is paired opposite him in this flick directed by Puri Jagannadh. The makers are yet to announce about the film’s release date.

