Thieves robbed MAA president Manchu Vishnu's chamber at his office in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, where the actor had preserved some valuable hairdressing equipment. The incident came to light when Vishnu, along with his manager Sanjay himself lodged a complaint with the police about the theft. Vishnu Manchu Assumes the MAA President Office After Winning Against Prakash Raj (View Pics).

Vishnu's manager Sanjay had informed to the police that the former hairdresser has been missing too, ever since the equipment is missing. "We suspect ex-hairdresser Naga Srinu has scurried with the hairdressing equipment which is estimated to be around Rs 5 lakhs", Sanjay said to the police. Vishnu Manchu Will Take On Prakash Raj for the Post of President in Tollywood Apex Body MAA’s Elections.

Police have registered a case following a complaint lodged by Manchu Vishnu's manager Sanjay, as they have informed that they have taken up the case and will further investigate the incident.

