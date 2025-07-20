Actor Vishnu Manchu has made an exciting revelation following the buzz around director Nitesh Tiwari’s first look of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Vishnu shared that he has been nurturing his own mythological project based on the Ramayana for over a decade, but with a powerful twist. His version tells the epic from the unique perspective of Ravana. 'Kannappa' Actor Vishnu Manchu Says 'I’m Drawn to Narratives Rooted in Our Culture.'

Vishnu Manchu Has Script Ready for Ramayana

In a candid chat with entertainment journalist Nayandeep Rakshit on YouTube, Vishnu revealed that his version of the epic focuses on Ravana’s life right from his birth to his death.“I have a complete script ready with all the dialogues. It’s been a dream I’ve carried since 2009,” he shared.

Vishnu Manchu’s Dream Cast for His Ravana-Centric Ramayana

Vishnu also has his dream cast ready. “The only person who immediately appears in my mind for the role of Lord Rama is actor Suriya,” he said without hesitation. As for Sita, he added, “Alia Bhatt would be a perfect choice.” He also hopes to cast Karthi (Suriya’s brother) as Indrajit and Kalyan Ram (Jr NTR’s brother) as Lakshman. For the role of Jatayu, he suggested veteran actor Sathyaraj. ‘Kannappa’: Vishnu Manchu’s Epic Devotional Drama Gets Special Screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan; Makers Say ‘Har Har Mahadev, Har Ghar Mahadev.’

Watch the Full Interview of Vishnu Manchu:

Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Dream Faced Budget Challenges

What might be surprising is that the movie was initially envisioned with filmmaking icon K. Raghavendra Rao in charge. Vishnu revealed that his own father was supposed to play the role of Ravana, making the project even more personal and close to his heart. “But because the budgets were not working out for me, it didn’t happen,” he admitted. Still, Vishnu hasn’t given up on the dream and hopes to bring it to life someday. He also shared that he had wanted to play Lord Hanuman himself, but Raghavendra Rao had a different vision he saw Vishnu as more fitting for the role of Indrajit. ‘Kannappa’ Actor Vishnu Manchu Completes Journey to All 12 Jyotirlinga Temples With Darshan at Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple.

Mythological Twist on Ramayana

Vishnu was last seen in Kannappa, another mythological film that created buzz with a star-studded ensemble: Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukundhan. While there’s no official announcement yet, fans of epic storytelling and mythological cinema are already intrigued by this unique take on the Ramayana. And with such a dream cast in mind, Vishnu Manchu’s version might just be the retelling the big screen didn’t know it needed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2025 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).