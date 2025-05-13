A Tamil actor recently grabbed headlines after he was spotted with Keneeshaa Francis at producer Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding on May 9, sparking dating rumours amid his ongoing marital dispute with Aarti Ravi. Soon after, their pictures and videos from the event went viral across social media platforms. In response, Aarti Ravi took to Instagram and issued a lengthy note expressing her distress over the separation and its impact on her children. Later, Keneeshaa Francis seemingly responded by sharing her thoughts, urging some people to "woman up." Who Is Keneeshaa Francis? Know All About Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Amid Split From His Wife Aarti.

Keneeshaa Francis Seemingly Reacts to Aarti’s Statement About Ravi Mohan

Taking to her Instagram, Keneeshaa Francis shared a story asking her followers to help pick the colour for her outfit of the day. Along with the poll, she also shared a cryptic note that read, "PS: If anyone's got anything else to say to me, then try and say it to my face. Let's see what you got! Don't use your PR, or use it - couldn't care. And all you ladies screaming instead of sweeping your own floor - just kinda woman up a bit more, please? All of you sound like you need some attention now :)"

Check Out Keneeshaa Francis’ Instagram Story Below

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

She continued, "Peace, love and warmest hugs to the remaining 9,99,999,9999... of you. Thank you for your love and support." Keneeshaa had also shared a post featuring a quote about what a masculine man truly wants. "A masculine man will never be attracted to a chaotic emotional energy. His heart leans towards the woman who feels like peace. The one whose softness isn't a performance, but a quiet power. She doesn't compete with his strength, she balances it. And in that dynamic, both people sustain and fulfil each other's needs, " the post read. Aarti Ravi’s Explosive Instagram Post Accuses Husband Ravi Mohan of Abandonment and Financial Neglect Amid Divorce Battle.

Ravi Mohan and Aarti married in 2009 and are parents to two children. While the Siren actor announced their separation in 2024, Aarti said that the decision was not made by mutual agreement.

