Chennai, May 9: Stating that her husband actor Ravi Mohan had not just walked away from her but from the very responsibilities he once promised to honour, Aarti Ravi, the wife of actor Ravi Mohan, on Friday penned an emotional post in which she made it clear that she was not going to back down for the sake of her children. Taking to her Instagram page, Aarti Ravi posted a statement in which she said that she, for a year, had carried silence like an armour, not because she was weak, but because her sons needed peace more than she needed to be heard.

"I absorbed every accusation, every allegation, every cruel whisper thrown my way. I said nothing-not because I didn't have the truth, but because I didn't want my children to carry the burden of choosing between parents," she said. Pointing out that their divorce was still ongoing, Aarti said, "...but the man I once stood beside for 18 years—in love, loyalty, and belief-has not just walked away from me, but from the very responsibilities he once promised to honour." ‘For My Sons, I Speak’: Aarti Ravi’s Explosive Statement Slams Ravi Mohan After His Public Outing With Rumoured GF Kenishaa Francis.

Aarti then spoke about how she was single-handedly looking after their children. She wrote, "For months, the weight of their world has rested on my shoulders alone. Every book, every meal, every quiet tear at night-held, healed, and carried by me. Not a whisper of emotional or financial support has followed from the one who once called them his pride. And now, we face home eviction-from the bank, on the instructions of the man who once built that very home with me."

She further said, "I am accused of being a gold digger. If that were ever true, I would've protected my personal interests long ago. But I chose love over calculation. Trust over transaction. And this is where it has brought me." Stating that her children, who are aged 10 and 14 respectively, deserve security and stability, Aarti Ravi said, "They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them-these are not just oversights. They are wounds." Jayam Ravi’s Wife Aarti Breaks Silence on Their Separation and Issues Statement, Calls the Decision ‘Purely One Sided’ (View Post).

Saying that she was speaking as a mother whose sole focus was the well-being of her children, Aarti Ravi said, "A father is not just a title. It is a responsibility." She concluded saying, "This is a mother stepping into the fire-not to fight, but to protect....I stand tall, because I must. For the two boys who still call you Appa. And for them, I will never back down."

