On the occasion of International Women's Day, the makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film 'Yashoda' have shared a video that features the powerful women behind the making of their movie. Introducing some women from the cast and crew, the movie team wished more power to the ladies, whom they term as the 'powerhouses' of their project. Yashoda: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Joins the Cast of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Movie.

"Meet the powerhouses, the Women of #Yashoda. Here's wishing more power to the strongest souls! #HappyWomensDay", the makers wrote, as they shared the video wishing the women on Women's Day. The pan-India, women-centric movie 'Yashoda' stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, while actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a pivotal role. Mahesh Babu Shares Picture of His Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Daughter Sitara, Mother Indira Devi and Pens an Adorable Note on International Women’s Day 2022.

Check Out The Video Below:

Unni Mukandan will essay a lead role in the movie as well. Billed as a science-fiction thriller, 'Yashoda' is written and directed by director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. It is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. The technical team of 'Yashoda' includes Mani Sharma and M. Sukumar as the music composer and the cinematographer, respectively.

