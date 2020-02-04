The Kapil Sharma Show: Shah Rukh Khan's Role In Darr Was First Offered To Rahul Roy, Bigg Boss 1 Winner Confirms

Aashiqui Cast on The Kapil Sharma Show (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see the original Aashiqui stars Rahul Roy, Deepak Tijori and Anu Aggarwal grace Kapil Sharma's family comedy show to celebrate 30 years of their film. Aashiqui became an audience favourite primarily for its music and still remains one of Bollywood's most loved movies. The actors and Kapil sat down to chat about the cult movie, but actor Rahul Roy's revelation stumped one and all. The actor, who also is the winner of Bigg Boss Season 1, revealed that he was offered Shah Rukh Khan's role in Darr, but.... he turned it down. Whaat??? Sunny Deol Reveals Why He Did Not Speak With Shah Rukh Khan Post Darr For 16 Years!

Check Out Pictures of The Cast on The Show:

Mirror quoted the actor as saying, "Suddenly I was offered almost 49 films and I didn’t know which to take and which to leave. I remember Yash Chopra ji had called me for a narration. I was pre-occupied with other films and couldn’t take up the offer as many of the projects I had signed on were already on floors and filmmakers were fighting for my dates." Rahul also went on to add that there also was a time after Aashiqui happened that despite becoming a sensation, he was jobless for almost six months. Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna Trailer: Karanvir Bohra Reminds You of Shah Rukh Khan From Darr; Check Out a Surprise Cameo From Juhi Chawla – Watch Video.

"Well, the film was Darr, which later went to Shah Rukh Khan and shaped his career. His character Rahul was written keeping me in mind. I still have the big regret of not signing that film," revealed Roy, who became a household name with the movie that went on to become one of the most successful franchise.