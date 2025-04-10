Los Angeles, April 10: The hit series 'The Last of Us' is set to return with its third season. The show has been renewed in advance of the premiere of Season 2 on April 13. While the first season adapted the acclaimed 2013 Sony Playstation game of the same title, the game’s sequel, 2020’s 'The Last of Us Part II', is so massive that creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann always planned to split its events into multiple seasons, reports 'Variety'.

In an interview about the seven-episode Season 2, Mazin said that he felt the series has “one or two more seasons” before reaching the end of 'Part II'. He told 'Variety', “It’s getting harder to make, because every episode gets big. You don’t want to wait four years for a 17-episode finish, or whatever it is". ‘The Last of Us Season 2’ Trailer Teases a Tense Showdown Between Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie (Watch Video).

In a further statement with the renewal announcement, Mazin said, “We approached Season 2 with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew".

As per 'Variety', the show is set in a post-apocalyptic world decimated by a fungal pandemic that transforms infected people into zombies. 'The Last of Us', which premiered in 2023, was among the highest rated drama series in HBO history in its first season, earning 24 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. 'The Last of Us Season 2' Release Date: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's Hit Series to Premiere on HBO on April 13 (See Poster).

It stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are returning for Season 2, along with Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley. New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright, Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke and Noah Lamanna.

“To see ‘The Last of Us’ brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support”, said Druckmann, who was the writer and creative director of the games. “Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions".

Along with showrunners Mazin and Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Evan Wells are executive producers. Halley Gross is a writer and co-executive producer.

“It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of ‘The Last of Us’ is”, said HBO drama and films head Francesca Orsi in a statement. “Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season".

