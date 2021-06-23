After being recognized on DJ Envy's website as an emerging artist, CONY, whose real name is Marcony Saint-Juste, has received praise from hip-hop pioneer and POWER 105 The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy.

CONY is known for delivering hard-hitting lyrics that are conveyed with precision, over experimental, unconventional production that borrows different aspects from a wide gamut of genres and influences. He makes it his aim to not only inspire people with his music, but to use it as a conduit to proclaim a message that will revolutionize an entire generation.

After the loss of his grandmother years ago, CONY began composing poetry and translated his poems into song lyrics, discovering a passion for music and entertainment.

“Music has always been an outlet to express how I feel,” he told writer, Brandon Scoop who is a sport analyst.

CONY’s Success

People often jump to the conclusion that an individual’s successes and failures all boil down to whether or not they have the talent to back them up. It is frequently assumed that athletes, musicians, and other artists managed to make a name for themselves because they are inherently talented but what is routinely overlooked is the fact that hard work plays a massive role in transforming one’s vision into reality. In the case of R&B star Cony, his passion for music, dedication to his goal, and perseverance allowed him to secure a spot in the competitive music scene. Today, this emerging powerhouse is on track to take center stage with his discography and inspiring story.

CONY’s Debut

Cony released his first album, "Right Now," to fans all around the world in 2019. The project, which was released under the well-known label Equity Distribution, catapulted this go-getter into the spotlight. The songs not only gained huge popularity on streaming platforms, but they also allowed him to rank as an R&B artist on Billboard's Hip-hop chart. The New Jersey-based musician's most recent singles were "Confession" and "You," both of which made it onto people's playlists.

A Philanthropist by nature

Music is his passion, but CONY is a philanthropist as well. CONY was a product and graduate of the Pathways mentorship program, which gives significant understanding on substance abuse prevention, bullying prevention, safe driving, suicide prevention, healthy relationship building, and future planning. He has the ear of the youngsters in the program and has even performed music in front of Mayor Dan Reiman of Carteret, New Jersey.

As his fame rises, CONY plans to carry on the torch and strengthen his ties with the mayor and his hometown. He says, "It's a must." “I'm really looking forward to the future.”

"Right Now" By R&B artist CONY

You may be looking for new songs and new vibes that will make you have a good musical time. Well, thanks to our discovery of the day, you will have what you need. He goes by the name of Cony, he comes straight from New Jersey and his album "Right Now" will undoubtedly meet your expectations.