Talking about his love for sports and cricket, he said: "I love sports. I think if I wasn't an actor, I'd be an athlete. I've played soccer and cricket for my school. Unfortunately because of the injuries during my dance reality shows, I had to give up on a lot of sports but I still play badminton. But amongst all, cricket is by far my all-time favourite." Aamir Ali Enjoys a Day at the Beach With a Mystery Girl, Fans Think Its His Estranged Wife Sanjeeda Shaikh.
The finals will be held between the Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 12, 2023. On the work front, Aamir Ali's next projects include The Good Wife and Lootere both of which are surely going to be a treat to the audience on OTT platforms.
