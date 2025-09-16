The Asia Cup 2025 group stages is nearing its end and in the next match Pakistan national cricket team will take on UAE national cricket team. The Group A scenario is currently very interesting and everything depends on the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match. India have already reserved their place in the Super Four stage after two dominant victories. Oman are eliminated and UAE and Pakistan have the opportunity to play a virtual knockout game. The winner of the match will progress to the Super Four's being the second team from Group A. Meanwhile, Pakistan threatened to boycott the match if ICC doesn't remove Andy Pycroft from the panel of match referees in the Asia Cup 2025. ICC have rejected the appeal and it will be a matter to see if Pakistan go ahead with the game. Pakistan Cancel Press Conference on Eve of Asia Cup 2025 Match vs UAE Amid Boycott Talks Following IND vs PAK Handshake Controversy.

Pakistan has played UAE twice recently in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 and both times they have secured a victory. UAE are coming from a victory against Oman and both their openers Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem are in form. Haider Ali and Junaid Siddique has been their strike bowlers and with everything to play for, they will give their all against Pakistan. This is a match which will decide the second qualifier for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage. Fans, hence are eager to know, if there is any possibility of the match being washed out by rain. Fans eager to know the weather forecast of Dubai on September 17, will get the entire information here.

Dubai Weather Live Updates for PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025

The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match is set to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the weather can be predicted to be very hot at that time. As seen from the weather report above, the temperature is expected to hover around the 34-degree Celsius mark but it will feel much more and can go upto 45 degrees. However, the weather is expected to be pretty humid, with the humidity percentage being around 63% to 66%. The sky can be partly cloudy later but There is only 3% chance of rain at all during the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match. Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: India Retain Top Spot in Group A Following Dominant Seven-Wicket Victory Against Pakistan.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to play the same way as it did in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match. Bowlers have found movement with no bounce on the UAE pitches so far. Spinners will find assistance on this track and the key to run-scoring here is to ensure that the strike is rotated consistently, along with hitting the boundaries on odd ball. The humid weather might make it tough for bowlers to grip the ball, but no dew is expected to play a part in the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match.

