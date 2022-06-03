Aashram season 3 hit MX Player today and the makers already released the teaser for the next season. The teaser takes a dramatic turn with Pammi Pehelwan (Aaditi Pohankar) relinquishing her desire to bring Babaji (Bobby Deol) to book. She switches sides and goes back being his ardent disciple. It's an interesting twist but we don't see any reason why it couldn't have been included in the third season. The latter is devoid of any significant plot changes making it quite a lackadaisical season. But the teaser of the next outing really gives us hope and so, we hope to see a few things that season 3 failed to narrate. Aashram 3 Review: Bobby Deol- Prakash Jha's Controversial Show Returns But This Time It's Too One-Sided For Anybody's Liking (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pammi's revenge

The last scene in this season has Pammi looking at someone with a face that screams of a resolve. The teaser of the next installment makes it clear what she was thinking. Prakash Jha gets a little too indulgent with the subplots of his story and forgets to add meat to promising characters. In the third season, Pammi's character is shabbily treated. It was as if they didn't know what to do with her revenge saga. We just hope Pammi's plan to do the damage from the inside is well thought-out.

Dismantling Bhopa-Babaji's bond

The second season was extremely promising by showing cracks between the two men who run this entire racket - Babaji and Bhopa. Third season forgets to explore that completely. We really hope Jha and his team of writers will remember to use that as a sub-plot rather than inserting more characters in the narrative. An ardent request: Finish what you start!

Give purpose to Sonia's mission

In the last episode, we saw Esha Gupta's character Sonia gives the evidence of Babaji's past crimes to Bhopa to gain his trust. We hope this is going somewhere because in the entire season, we were as clueless as Hukum Singh (Sachin Shroff) as to what is she even doing here. Perhaps banding up of Pammi, Sonia and Babita (Tridha Tridha Choudhury) against the men would be a great idea!

Balancing act

Till the last episode, season 3 of Aashram is frustratingly one-sided. This should have been the first season of the series and not the third one as it just shows how the fraudulent and criminal Babaji goes about exploiting his influence and bumping off people who resist. Every story needs a breather, Aashram does too! Aashram Chapter 2 Review: The Exploits of Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala Still Engage, but the Series Fails to Live Up to Its True Potential.

Monty Singh to Kashipur Wale Bagwan

The last episode also sees a bit of Monty Singh Alias Babaji's past. But there's still scope to see more about his journey of becoming the GOD he has become.

