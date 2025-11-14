Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who was on ventilator support at the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai for a few days, was discharged on November 12, 2025, at 7:30 AM. After a harrowing week for the Deol family, who were dealing with the incorrect and misleading reports in certain media channels about Dharmendra’s death and refuted the same, the legendary actor was finally taken home. After the 89-year-old ailing actor’s discharge, a leaked video went viral on Instagram, showing him on the ventilator in the hospital and not conscious, with family members in distress. Dharmendra’s wife Prakash Kaur was seen crying and calling out to him, with their sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, by her side. Even after repeated requests by Dharmendra’s family to avoid speculation on his health, the inside video was recorded and leaked allegedly by a hospital employee. As per a report in Hindustan Times on November 13, the Breach Candy Hospital employee who recorded the video without the Deol family’s consent and circulated it has been arrested. The report could not be independently verified. Dharmendra Discharged from Breach Candy Hospital; Doctors Confirm He’s ‘Stable and Recovering Well’ (Watch Video).

Sunny Deol Lashes Out at Paparazzi and Media

On November 13, in a fit of anger and anguish, Sunny Deol lashed out at the paparazzi standing outside the Deol home in Mumbai. He said in Hindi, "You have a family, parents, and kids at home, and you are clicking videos like c******. Aren't you ashamed?" The incessant media coverage since Dharmendra’s hospitalisation and media photographers standing outside the hospital and the actor’s home led to a distraught family. The death hoax had already made them emotional and disappointed.

Sunny Deol Shouts at Paparazzi Outside His Home - Watch Video:

Actress-politician Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s second wife, slammed the media for reporting that her husband was dead, when he was alive. Hema Malini wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

Hema Malini’s Post After Dharmendra’s Death Hoax - See It Here:

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s elder daughter Esha Deol hit out at the media for the same, saying it was on “overdrive”. She wrote on Instagram, “Esha penned, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papas speedy recovery. Esha Deol (sic)”.

Esha Deol Slams Media After Dharmendra’s Death Hoax – See Post:

After Dharmendra’s discharge from hospital, Hema Malini spoke to journalist Subhash K Jha for Rediff.com. The Sholay actress said, "It has not been an easy time for me. Dharam ji's health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can't afford to be weak. Too many responsibilities. But yes, I am happy he's back home. We are relieved he is out of the hospital. He needs to be among the people he loves. Baki toh sab upar wale ke haath mein hain. (The rest lies in the hands of the Almighty).” ‘Sab Upar Wale Ke Haath Mein Hai’: Dharmendra’s Wife Hema Malini Provides Health Update on Veteran Actor, Opens Up on Their Family’s Emotional Turmoil During His Hospitalisation.

Dharmendra will continue to receive medical treatment at home. After his return, the family released a statement: “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

Dr Professor Pratit Samdani, Physician and Intensivist, Breach Candy Hospital Trust, said in his statement to the media: “Dharmendra ji has been discharged from the hospital around 7.30 AM. He will be treated at home, as the family has decided to give him home treatment.”

Dharmendra Birthday

As the entire nation prays for his speedy recovery, Dharmendra will celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8 (born in 1935).

