Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures LLP released the teaser of its upcoming feature film, Akhri Sawal, during the Closing Ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Actor Amit Sadh, who will be seen playing a crucial role in the drama, called the experience both humbling and inspiring.

View Amit Sadh's Post:

Watch 'Akhri Sawal' Teaser :

He said, “To stand on the IFFI stage and introduce Akhri Sawal to the world was both humbling and inspiring. Every film begins with a leap of faith, and this moment felt like our first collective step. I am grateful for the encouragement we received and look forward to starting the shoot in December with passion and dedication.”

The teaser was unveiled in the presence of eminent dignitaries, along with some leading voices from the film fraternity.

The teaser states that the film is ‘based on true events’ and presents dramatic interpretations of lesser-known conversations and ideological tensions from India’s pre-Independence era.

One of the key moments from the teaser has Mahatma Gandhi visiting Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The two prominent figures exchange questions about ideology, purpose, and the reasons the Sangh did not align with the Indian National Congress. Dealing with the themes of differing missions, the clip comes to an end with a suggestion of unresolved ideological conflict.

Talking about the Akhri Sawal teaser launch, producer Nikhil Nanda said, "Presenting the teaser of Akhri Sawal on the IFFI stage has been an honour for all of us. We are deeply grateful for the recognition and for the opportunity to share our vision in front of such an esteemed gathering. This moment marks the beginning of an important journey for our team, and we look forward to bringing this story to life with sincerity and commitment."

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the project enjoys a prominent cast including Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, and Tridha Choudhury.

