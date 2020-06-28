Mumbai, June 28 (IANS): After seeing all the safety precautions on the sets of his TV show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, actor Siddharth Nigam has gained the confidence to resume shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic. "When I reached the set, from the moment I entered the compound till the time I reached the shooting floor, every step had a precautionary screening and a thorough sanitization process that was followed. I was initially a tad bit nervous but after witnessing the measures taken by the team, I am now confident to shoot. Siddharth Nigam Has This To Say About Dating Rumours With Avneet Kaur.

"The entire set is sanitised at regular intervals and wearing PPE suits, masks and gloves is mandatory. It isn't easy to work throughout the day in the PPE suits but I really appreciate everyone's sincerity towards safety. I have immense gratitude towards our production team for such highest quality safety measures that ensures everyone's well-being," Siddharth shared. Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga Actor Siddharth Nigam Reveals His Favourite Shah Rukh Khan Movie (Read Deets).

However, it's quite challenging to shoot, says Siddharth. "I am doing my make-up and carrying a sanitiser with me all the time. Wearing a mask and gloves at all times is also really uncomfortable especially when you have make-up on as I need to touch-up every couple of minutes."

"I feel it is everyone's responsibility to ensure they keep themselves safe. So, when I was on the floor delivering my scene, it was tough to do that with complete attention as I was also focusing on maintaining the right distance from other people and following the right measures even in between the shots," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2020 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).